Officers seek missing Metairie woman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating 43-year-old Mia West.
West was last seen Sunday in the 3000 block of 40th St. in Metairie in her red 2017 Nissan Altima. She is described as a Caucasian woman around 5”4, 120 lbs.
She is believed to be wearing a black tank top, and black spandex pants.
Anyone with information regarding Ms. West whereabouts is asked to call Detective Derek Johnson of the JPSO Missing Persons Section at 504-364-5300 or the dispatch center through 911.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.