LSP: Illinois man killed Denham Springs crash

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - A man was killed and another one was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash that happened late Friday night.
The Louisiana State Police said trooperrs started investigating the crash at around 11:30 p.m. Friday on Lockhart Road east of LA Hwy 16 in Livingston Parish.
Troopers learned Kevin A. Walls, 54, of Aurora, IL was driving a 2006 Ford E-450 box truck eastbound on Lockhart Road. At the same time, Thomas Kent, 40, of Baker, was driving westbound on Lockhart Road in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.
The box truck, for unknown reasons, crossed the centerline and struck the Chevrolet head-on, LSP said.
Walls suffered died at the scene. Kent had serious injuries and was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
Troopers said both drivers were wearing a seat belt, and were not impaired at the time of the crash.
This crash remains under investigation.
