FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend this weekend before another cold front

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The weekend will begin a warming trend, but neither day will become uncomfortable. Southerly flow returns today bringing a few clouds to the forecast this afternoon. Everyone stays dry Saturday and again on Sunday as moisture levels slowly increase.
Morning lows Sunday will run about 10 degrees above Saturday morning’s temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s with slightly humid conditions. Our next cold front arrives for the first part of the work week. The trough approaches Monday bringing scattered to numerous showers and a few non-severe t-storms into the area.
Rain coverage Tuesday will be in the likely category with a 60 percent overall coverage. The front will be moving through Tuesday so expect another warm day Monday before temperatures start to fall late Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will only climb into the mid 70s. Morning lows will dip back down into the 50s Thursday. A slight warming trend will occur to end the week, but yet another cold front is set to arrive Saturday.
This front will hang up along the coast bringing a chance for scattered showers and t-storms next weekend. In the tropics, Leslie continues to head towards Portugal and Spain. Otherwise no tropical activity is forecast to develop over the next few days.
