EBRP Main Library hosting ExxonMobil career event

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Career Center at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library is scheduled to host an informational session for community members seeking employment as an operator for ExxonMobil. The informational session will feature an ExxonMobil recruiter who will discuss desired qualifications, the testing and hiring process, and best ways to prepare for the exam required for employment.
The event is scheduled to take place 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 24, 2018. The event will be located on the first floor of the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library at Goodwood Blvd.
Those hoping to attend the event are required to register by calling (225) 231-3733 or register online here
