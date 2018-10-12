YOUR TURN: Get good news by joining WAFB’s ‘It’s All Good’ Facebook group

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - At a time when we hear a lot about people tearing each other down, it’s good to be reminded that people still do lift each other up every day.
And this was a lesson taught to us last week by St. Amant High School students who selected Skye Lemay, a senior on the Gator cheerleading squad and has Down’s syndrome, homecoming queen.
She almost missed out on this honor, but her teammates made sure her name was included on the ballet.
On our story post on Facebook, Jackson Christie commented, “This is the best thing ever!!! God Bless these young people.”
Jackson Christie loves seeing good news so if you like good news or have a good story like this one that you want to share, join WAFB’s “It’s All Good” Facebook group today!
And if you want to comment on this or any other segment email us at your turn at wafb.com or visit us on Facebook.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.