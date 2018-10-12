Work release inmate dies in construction accident

“Francois was working as part of the work release program in Livingston Parish. Through our partnership with Livingston TWP, Francois had obtained a job manufacturing construction materials. Today, Francois was performing that job when he suffered a head injury. He was pronounced dead on scene. No foul play is suspected. After taking a hard look at this case, our initial results point to this being a tragic accident. My thoughts and prayers are with the Francois family as they grieve the loss of a man who was working toward turning his life around through the program,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.