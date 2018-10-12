Work release inmate dies in construction accident

WALKER, LA (WAFB) - A work release inmate is now dead after an accident on the job, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says.
LPSO says just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 11, deputies were called out to the 36000 block of Corbin Road about a fatal workplace accident. The victim was identified as Ronnie Francois, 50, of Livingston.
“Francois was working as part of the work release program in Livingston Parish. Through our partnership with Livingston TWP, Francois had obtained a job manufacturing construction materials. Today, Francois was performing that job when he suffered a head injury. He was pronounced dead on scene. No foul play is suspected. After taking a hard look at this case, our initial results point to this being a tragic accident. My thoughts and prayers are with the Francois family as they grieve the loss of a man who was working toward turning his life around through the program,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.