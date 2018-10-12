Two police officers under investigation for incident involving middle school student

BRUSLY, LA (WAFB) - An incident involving a middle school student has launched an investigation into the actions of two police officers.
Officials confirm Louisiana State Police is actively investigating two Brusly Police officers for an incident that happened roughly a week ago at Brusly Middle School.
Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux says the officers responded to a disturbance at Brusly Middle, and following the incident, the chief requested Louisiana State Police to take a look at how the situation was handled. He says he cannot comment further pending LSP’s investigation
We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.