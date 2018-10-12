45th Annual Andouille Festival schedule for Oct. 19-21

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA (WAFB) - St. John the Baptist Parish will host the 45th Annual Andouille Festival presented by Marathon Petroleum Company October 19 through 21 and will be held at the Thomas F. Daley Memorial Park, located at 2900 Hwy. 51 in LaPlace.
Hours
- Friday - 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Saturday - 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Sunday - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Andouille Festival is an annual event celebrating music, community, and of course, andouille. The three-day festival will feature a number of activities for a variety of ages and audiences, including a second line, the Andouille Run, and plenty of bigger and better rides. The festival will feature 24 food vendors, 28 arts and crafts vendors, and more than 25 bands. A Children’s Tent will include face painting, canvas painting, dance performances, a talent show, a Home Depot workshop, and live music daily. The featured entertainment will include live performances by Bucktown Allstars, 90 Degrees West, Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band, Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush, Shot Time, Mojeaux, and several others.
The festival is hosted by St. John the Baptist Parish and presented by Marathon Petroleum Company. The festival was first held in October of 1972.
Advanced Ride Ticket Sales
- Advanced Weekend Ride Ticket - $60, at the gate - $75
- Advanced Session (one day) Ride Ticket - $25, at the gate - $30
- Adult admission - $3
- Child admission (ages 3-12) - $1
Friday Dollar Night is happening October 19, so bring a canned good or non-perishable food item and get in to the festival for $1. All proceeds will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at the St. John Parish Economic Development Department of ICE, Matherne’s Supermarket in LaPlace, Don’s Supermarket and Greg’s Supermarket in Reserve, and the Westbank Courthouse in Edgard.
The official festival website is www.andouillefestival.com. The official Festival hashtag is #AndouilleFest.
