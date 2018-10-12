45th Annual Andouille Festival schedule for Oct. 19-21

The Andouille Festival is an annual event celebrating music, community, and of course, andouille. The three-day festival will feature a number of activities for a variety of ages and audiences, including a second line, the Andouille Run, and plenty of bigger and better rides. The festival will feature 24 food vendors, 28 arts and crafts vendors, and more than 25 bands. A Children’s Tent will include face painting, canvas painting, dance performances, a talent show, a Home Depot workshop, and live music daily. The featured entertainment will include live performances by Bucktown Allstars, 90 Degrees West, Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band, Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush, Shot Time, Mojeaux, and several others.