Senior Lifestyle Expo kicks off in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge was alive with chefs, musicians, and more Thursday night for the kickoff event to this year’s Senior Lifestyle Expo.
About 30 or 40 restaurants were at the night’s party. The head of the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, which hosted the event, says it’s a big deal for everyone involved.
“This gives us an opportunity to mingle with folks that are in the aging network, but also for seniors to come out and see the people that want to work in supporting them,” said Tasha Clark Amar, CEO of the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging.
The Senior Lifestyle Expo gets underway Friday morning at 8 a.m. at the River Center. It will feature health screenings, medicare professionals, and more.
