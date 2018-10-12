New technology, housekeeping among concerns in hotel strikes

In this Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 photo striking hotel workers carry picket signs outside The Westin Copley Place hotel, in Boston. New technology threatening to make some hotel jobs obsolete is among the concerns prompting thousands of Marriott workers to walk off their jobs across the U.S. in recent weeks. The Westin Copley Place is a Marriott-owned hotel. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (AP)