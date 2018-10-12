Man convicted of sexual battery on child during trip to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Mt. Hermon man is in jail after being convicted of sexual battery on a child in Baton Rouge, according to a Friday release from the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Earlier this month, Murry “Joey” Duncan, Jr., 49, of Mt. Hermon, was convicted of sexual battery of a child under the age of thirteen in the 19th Judicial District Court.
The battery happened while Duncan was supervising children on a trip to Baton Rouge. Duncan will remain in custody until he sentenced in January 2019, and could face a minimum of 25 years in prison.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Duncan has had a criminal history involving children since 2014 in Washington Parish.
In April 2014, Duncan was arrested and charged with aggravated incest and pornography involving juveniles. He was charged again in May 2014 for two counts of video voyeurism, molestation of a juvenile and pornography involving juveniles. In 2014, Duncan was arrested a third time for an additional charge of molestation of a juvenile.
Duncan is alleged to have committed sexual offenses against seven juveniles, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“Justice may sometimes seem slow, but in this case it finally happened. For his sexual battery on a juvenile in East Baton Rouge Parish, Duncan will receive a significant prison sentence which is certain to be lengthened once he is tried and convicted in Washington Parish," Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal said in a news release. "This was a traumatic case for the Mt. Hermon community and I am happy for all victims and others affected by Duncan’s actions that he is finally receiving the justice he deserves. I congratulate our detectives as well as officials in East Baton Rouge Parish for their hard work in bringing Murry Duncan to justice. Our office looks forward to continuing to work with the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s office in Franklinton to prepare for Duncan’s trial here.”
