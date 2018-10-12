Man convicted of sexual battery on child during trip to Baton Rouge

“Justice may sometimes seem slow, but in this case it finally happened. For his sexual battery on a juvenile in East Baton Rouge Parish, Duncan will receive a significant prison sentence which is certain to be lengthened once he is tried and convicted in Washington Parish," Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal said in a news release. "This was a traumatic case for the Mt. Hermon community and I am happy for all victims and others affected by Duncan’s actions that he is finally receiving the justice he deserves. I congratulate our detectives as well as officials in East Baton Rouge Parish for their hard work in bringing Murry Duncan to justice. Our office looks forward to continuing to work with the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s office in Franklinton to prepare for Duncan’s trial here.”