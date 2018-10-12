Man arrested in 2017 deadly Seneca Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a 2017 deadly shooting on Seneca Street.
According to his probable cause report, Terrell Anthony, 36, was arrested just over a year after he shot and killed 68-year-old David Walker.
On September 8th, police found Walker behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Impala, suffering from apparent gunshot injuries at Seneca Street near N 38th St. Police reported he died at the scene.
At about an hour before Walker’s death, police had interviewed Walker about the murders of Harold Anthony and Donald Cummings, according to the probably cause documents. Authorities reported that it was rumored Walker witnessed those murders that happened earlier that day. Walker denied witnessing the murders, police reported.
Investigators say Terrell Anthony, the brother of Harold Anthony, killed Walker in retaliation for refusing to admit to witnessing the double murder.
Anthony is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish jail on second-degree murder charges.
