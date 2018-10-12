Man accused in 2017 fatal shooting pleads no contest, sentenced

LIVINGSTON, LA (WAFB) - A man accused in a fatal shooting that happened in June of 2017 pleaded no contest and was sentenced Friday.
District Attorney Scott Perrilloux says on Friday, October 12, Frederik Dennis, 25, of Compton, California, pleaded no contest to negligent homicide and possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon in connection with the shooting death of Timothy Michael Avera.
The shooting happened on June 21, 2017. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to Saun Drive and found Avera lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Avera was transported to a hospital in Baton Rouge, where he later died.
Witnesses said a 4-door white car pulled into a nearby home, possibly to retrieve some previously stolen drugs. No one was reportedly seen getting out of the car as it began to back down Saun Drive. A single gunshot was then fired from the vehicle by Dennis, police say. Avera was hit in the upper chest. After the shooting, Dennis got out of the car and fled the scene on foot into a wooded area, authorities say. He was later captured and arrested.
Dennis was sentenced to 15 years in jail by Judge Charlotte Foster. The plea agreement was reached after consulting Avera’s family.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.