Man accused in 2017 fatal shooting pleads no contest, sentenced

Witnesses said a 4-door white car pulled into a nearby home, possibly to retrieve some previously stolen drugs. No one was reportedly seen getting out of the car as it began to back down Saun Drive. A single gunshot was then fired from the vehicle by Dennis, police say. Avera was hit in the upper chest. After the shooting, Dennis got out of the car and fled the scene on foot into a wooded area, authorities say. He was later captured and arrested.