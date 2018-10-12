Man accused of breaking into apartment, raping ex-girlfriend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is accused of breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend and raping her.
According to the report from the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were called out to an apartment on Denham Street in reference to a rape. The officer then contacted the victim at Woman’s Hospital. The victim says she broke up with her boyfriend, identified as Maurice Butler, 26, on Wednesday and that on Thursday around 3 a.m., he broke into her apartment via a window. She says a verbal argument ensured, then Butler raped her. She says she told him several times to leave and said that she did not love him. She also says she tried to fight him off, at which time he began to choke her and held his hand over her mouth to keep her from screaming.
The victim also says her three young children were in bed asleep when the incident happened. Afterwards, the victim says she told Butler she was going to police, so he took her phone and climbed back out of the window.
The victim then says she work her sister up and they called police. The victim submitted to a sexual assault exam at Woman’s Hospital, the report says.
The following day, on Friday, October 12, Butler reportedly returned to the apartment and was allegedly outside saying “oh, you locked the door tonight, huh?” The victim’s sister called police, who then spoke with the ex-girlfriend, who advised Butler had raped her the previous night. Butler was reportedly outside the apartment, knocking on the window, and harassing the victim and her sister by calling them.
Butler was arrested and is charged with home invasion, first degree rape, and stalking.
