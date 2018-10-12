Man accused of breaking into apartment, raping ex-girlfriend

According to the report from the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were called out to an apartment on Denham Street in reference to a rape. The officer then contacted the victim at Woman’s Hospital. The victim says she broke up with her boyfriend, identified as Maurice Butler, 26, on Wednesday and that on Thursday around 3 a.m., he broke into her apartment via a window. She says a verbal argument ensured, then Butler raped her. She says she told him several times to leave and said that she did not love him. She also says she tried to fight him off, at which time he began to choke her and held his hand over her mouth to keep her from screaming.