Living Legacy- Remembering U.S. Marshal Josie Wells

“We married in June 2012 and we wanted to start a family immediately after, but unfortunately I was diagnosed with health issues that prevented us from conceiving," said Wells. “We went through three rounds of infertility treatments just to conceive him and on Christmas Day of 2014 when we found out that we were pregnant, I knew that was the best day for him because he had prayed to be a father all of his life. He was one of eight and he wanted a child.”