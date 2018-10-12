Georgia girl dies when storm sends carport leg through roof

In this undated photo provided by Amber Radney, 11-year-old Sarah Radney poses for a photo at her school, in Grady County near Cairo, Ga. Sarah Radney died during Hurricane Michael. In what could only be described as a freak accident, authorities say Michael's powerful winds lifted a carport high into the air and slammed it back down on the house. When it landed, one of the legs tore through the roof, fatally striking the 11-year-old girl in the head. (Amber Radney via AP) (Amber Radney)