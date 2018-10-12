FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning Friday temps are ‘below’ normal in the mid 50s

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - This is more like it! For a change, morning temperatures are starting out “below” normal and generally in the low to mid 50s. The normal this time of year is 59 degrees! Certainly, no complaints about honest-to-goodness October weather. Get ready for a beauty of a day, lots of sunshine, light northerly winds and a high of 80 degrees. Overnight, a few clouds, but not quite as cool. We’ll have a low in the upper 50s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and nice with a high of 82 degrees. And to wrap up your weekend, Sunday will be dry, partly cloudy and a bit warmer – light southerly winds – a high in mid to upper 80s.