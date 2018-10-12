FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather continues for weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Beautiful weather continues Saturday, but you may notice it getting slightly warmer.
We’ll enjoy another cool wake up with temperatures in the upper 50s, followed by highs climbing into the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Those heading to LSU should dress comfortably and rest easy knowing there is no threat of rain for tailgating or the big game in Tiger Stadium. Our winds will shift around to the southeast by late Saturday, resulting in a big warm up for the second half of the weekend.
Sunday starts out muggy in the upper 60s and gets downright warm by afternoon as highs climb to near 90°. Our next cold front delivers scattered showers and t-storms on Monday, followed by a modest cool down for the remainder of next week.
Clouds and a chance of showers may linger behind the front on Tuesday and Wednesday with additional rain chances possible by late in the week and into the following weekend.
