2 dead after wreck on I-12 W between Holden, Livingston

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Emergency personnel are on the scene of a fatal wreck on I-12 W Friday afternoon, Louisiana State Police confirms.
The wreck is between Holden and Livingston near mile marker 24. At this time, it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved, however, two fatalities have been confirmed by emergency personnel. A third person was airlifted to a hospital in Hammond.
We will update this story with more details as they become available.
