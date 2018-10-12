Denham Springs PD searching for alleged vehicle burglar

By Rachael Thomas | October 11, 2018 at 7:59 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 8:48 PM

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is searching for a man they say has been stealing items from people’s cars.

He’s described as a thin, young, white male. He’s been seen in surveillance footage wearing a backwards hat, drop crotch pants, and tennis shoes, as well as a large chain around his neck with a large ring or charm hanging from it. He’s reportedly been seen riding in a light colored 4-door BMW 5 series vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Denham Springs detectives at 225-665-5106.

