Denham Springs PD searching for alleged vehicle burglar

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is searching for a man they say has been stealing items from people’s cars.
He’s described as a thin, young, white male. He’s been seen in surveillance footage wearing a backwards hat, drop crotch pants, and tennis shoes, as well as a large chain around his neck with a large ring or charm hanging from it. He’s reportedly been seen riding in a light colored 4-door BMW 5 series vehicle.
Anyone with information should call Denham Springs detectives at 225-665-5106.
