Crane crash shuts down Sunshine Bridge in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police shut down Highway 70 in both directions at the Sunshine Bridge Friday morning, after a barge carrying a crane hit the side of the bridge.
Crews are inspecting the bridge to see if it sustained any structural damage.
It is unknown who was operating the tugboat pulling the crane, or whether it had clearance to go under the bridge.
This is a developing story, check back here as additional details become available.
