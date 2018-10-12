Certain Jeep Wranglers recalled for crash hazard

By Claudia Seibert | October 12, 2018 at 10:34 AM CDT - Updated October 12 at 5:16 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Jeep owners, check yours - Fiat Chrysler is recalling certain 2018 and 2019 Jeep Wranglers due to a crash hazard.

Check your VIN at this link HERE to see if your vehicle is affected.

The company says some vehicles built with a front track bar bracket run the risk of the bracket separating from the frame.

About 18,000 JL Wranglers are affected.

This could reduce the steering response and lead to a crash without warning.

Fiat Chrysler says a voluntary safety recall will be conducted and drivers will be notified by the end of the year.

