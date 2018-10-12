BBB warns public of donating to for-profit ‘Cajun Navy’ groups

(WAFB) - Many people are trying to find ways to help the victims of Hurricane Matthew, which could include donating to groups directly helping victims the Florida Panhandle.
However, the Better Business Bureau Serving Acadiana is warning the public to be wary before donating to donating to “Cajun Navy” groups.
In a Friday morning news release, a BBB investigation recently identified several “Cajun Navy” groups that appeared to be charitable organizations, but were not. Instead, the BBB found for-profit organizations accepting donations as if they were charities.
It’s recommended for consumers to do their research before donating to a Cajun Navy group. The BBB Serving Acadiana advises consumers to visit give.org for helpful tips on how to help victims of Hurricane Matthew.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.