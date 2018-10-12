Baton Rouge woman arrested for impersonating a police officer

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A woman was caught in the act of impersonating an officer.
An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call on Thursday evening about a woman allegedly impersonating an officer in the 4200 block on Cannon Street, according to arrest reports.
The caller told authorities the woman, identified as Dorothy Brooks, was stopping drivers, and asking for their drivers' licenses and insurance information. Police reported that the same neighbors had previously called about Brooks “harassing them about their driving.”
While he was driving toward Brooke’s home on Cannon Street, an officer saw Brooks flashing a “strobe style” flashlight at him in attempt to stop him. Brooks turned off the light after seeing the officer.
The officer noted Brooks wearing a hat that identified her as a police officer as well as a BRPD police badge. Brooks claimed she was a retired Baton Rouge police officer and that she purchased a police badge from the department. Brooks denied that she was stopping drivers.
Police say a Brooks produced handwritten business cards, identifying Brooks as the “Cannon St. Police.”
The officer seized Brook’s hat, badge and the handwritten business card. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge parish jail and charged with impersonating a police officer.
