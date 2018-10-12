Baton Rouge crews respond to fire at closed medical clinic

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early Friday fire at a closed medical clinic on North Foster Drive.
BRFD crews were called out to 2101 North Foster Drive just before midnight. Firefighters arrived to find the first floor of the two-story building engulfed in flames.
Burglar bars on the doors and windows initially kept firefighters from entering the structure. The fire spread to an adjoining structure, but crews were able to extinguish the fire by 3 a.m.
The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
If anyone has information about this fire they are urged to call Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419
