Woman killed in crash while riding bicycle in Franklin

FRANKLIN, LA (WAFB) - A woman died Wednesday night after a vehicle struck and killed her while she was riding a bicycle in Franklin.
The Franklin Police Department said the agency received a report around 9:18 p.m. about an accident involving a bicycle on Highway 90 eastbound at Frontage Road near LA 3211.
Once they arrived on the scene, officers learned a vehicle collided with a bicycle. The female bicycle rider, Zaria Welcome, 23, died from the accident.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.