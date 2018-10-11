United Way hosts 31st Annual Jambalaya Jam

Information provided by Capital Area United Way
Dow and benefiting Capital Area United Way are hosting the 31st Annual Jambalaya Jam at North Blvd Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge on Thursday.
From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy sampling jambalaya from nearly 50 competing teams and live music by New Orleans party band The Mixed Nuts.
Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at CAUW.org/JAMJAM until 5 p.m. Thursday. After that, tickets can be purchased at the event itself.
All proceeds will benefit United Way’s fight for the health, education, income stability and basic needs of every person in the 10-Parish community.
Awards will be presented for the following: 1st, 2nd and 3rd place overall winners; Community Games (Corporate and Non-Profit Divisions); People’s Choice and Best Appetizer.
“Jambalaya brings people together,” said George Bell, President and CEO of United Way. “Every year, we look forward to connecting with thousands in our community while having a great time. The Jambalaya Jam is our largest event, and we’re so thankful for our wonderful sponsors, volunteers and attendees who make it possible.”
Ticket Options:
● Lunch To-Go – $10 – Can’t make it to the main event? Join us for lunch! We will be selling plates of pastalaya from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Pick up will be located in North Blvd Town Square.
● Dinner To-Go – $10 – Pick up your to-go box from the Will Call table, load it up with jambalaya and have a delicious dinner on the go!
● All-You-Can-Eat – $15 – Eat ‘til you drop! This ticket gets you as much jambalaya as you want from nearly 50 competing teams. We guarantee you won’t leave this event hungry!
● VIP Lounge – $50 – Located in the heart of the event, the VIP Lounge includes unlimited jambalaya and drinks (soft drinks, beer and wine) as well as catered food, sweet treats and comfortable seating.
● Raffle: JAMtastic Tailgate Package – $25 – Enter for your chance to win a JAMtastic Tailgate Package worth more than $650. One lucky winner will receive: 2 prime tickets to the LSU vs Alabama Football Game on 11/3 (generously donated by ExxonMobil), a Cabela’s Polar Cap Equalizer 60 qt Cooler, a $100
Walk-On’s gift card and lots of United Way swag. Winner will be drawn at the Jambalaya Jam. Need not be present to win.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
