ThinkBeforeYouPost: FBI warns public about posting fake threats on social media

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) New Orleans Field Office has re-announced a campaign launched earlier this year to educate the public on the consequences of posting fake threats to schools or other public areas on social media and wants to remind people that hoax threats are no joke.
The FBI says in the aftermath of school shootings, they often see an increase in threats made to schools and other public offices. The FBI and other law enforcement partners follow up on all tips received from the public and investigate in order to determine the credibility of the threat. Making false claims not only drains law enforcement resources, but it also costs the taxpayers money, the FBI says. Those who make false threats can be federally charged and could face a maximum jail sentence of five years. State charges can also be filed.
The FBI asks the public to continue to report suspicious activity by calling 911, or contacting the FBI online at tips.fbi.gov, or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.
Remember, if you see something, say something. Hoax threats are no joke, so think before you post.
