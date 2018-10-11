ThinkBeforeYouPost: FBI warns public about posting fake threats on social media

The FBI says in the aftermath of school shootings, they often see an increase in threats made to schools and other public offices. The FBI and other law enforcement partners follow up on all tips received from the public and investigate in order to determine the credibility of the threat. Making false claims not only drains law enforcement resources, but it also costs the taxpayers money, the FBI says. Those who make false threats can be federally charged and could face a maximum jail sentence of five years. State charges can also be filed.