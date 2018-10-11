Suspect in Baker mobile home shooting arrested

BAKER, LA (WAFB) - A man connected to a shooting in a mobile home park in Baker on Monday has been arrested, according to authorities.
Chadrick Jarrell, 18, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish prison, according to jail records.
Officials responded to a shooting on West Azalea Avenue at the Azalea Gardens Mobile Home on Monday afternoon. Authorities arrived to the area to find a female running out of the house screaming, “He shot him.”
Police said Jarrell was holding a gun outside the home. After officers commanded him to drop his weapon, Jarrell ran inside the home before escaping through the backdoor and fleeing into a wooded area.
Police reported Jarrell is accused of shooting his sister’s boyfriend in the stomach. Jarell’s sister told police Jarrell was calling her several expletives, which caused the woman’s boyfriend to approach Jarrell.
The boyfriend and Jarrell got into a physical fight. Probable cause documents state Jarrell then went into his home and returned with a gun. Jarell reportedly shot the boyfriend once in the stomach.
The boyfriend was taken to the hospital and police say he is expected to make a full recovery.
Jarrell is charged with simple battery, illegal possession of a weapon, and attempted second degree murder.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.