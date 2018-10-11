SEC Standings: A lot on the line when LSU and Georgia meet in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There will be a lot on the line Saturday afternoon when No. 13 LSU hosts No. 2 Georgia in Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers are currently one game behind No. 1 Alabama and one game ahead of No. 22 Texas A&M. The Aggies travel to face South Carolina this weekend and Alabama hosts the Missouri Tigers.
It’s an important game for Georgia as well. While the Bulldogs sit atop the SEC East, No. 14 Kentucky and No. 18 Florida are only one game back.
The SEC game of the week between the Tigers and Bulldogs is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.
