NOPD searching for missing Behrman man

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Deparment is searching for a missing Behrman area man.
Tyrone Klein was last seen on October 10 at 3:00 p.m. when he left a residence in the 2000 block of Elizardi Street.
According to NOPD, he said he was going to his father’s house. However, his father indicated Klein was not at his residence.
Klein is described as a Hispanic male standing about 5’9” and weighing about 202 pounds. He was last seen wearing a beige shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tyrone Klein is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-685-6040.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.