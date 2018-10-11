NOPD searching for man missing for over two months

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for man who hasn’t been heard from for two months.
Moses Anthony last contacted his sister via cellphone approximately two months ago and has never contacted her since, according to NOPD.
Anthony is described as standing about 6’0” and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last known to be residing at an unknown address in the Seventh District.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Moses Anthony is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.
