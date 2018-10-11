Man wanted in Baton Rouge for aggravated battery

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are looking for a man suspected of aggravated battery.
In March 2018, Joshua Turner and the victim got into a verbal argument over money.
The altercation turned physical and Turner armed himself with a large piece of lumber, according to Crimestoppers. He then struck the victim in the head, causing several non-life threatening injuries.
If you have information on the location the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867). You can also text CS225 to CRIMES (274637) to submit a tip, or send an email at www.crimestoppersbr.com.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.