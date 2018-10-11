Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill troopers during traffic stop

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Louisiana State Police troopers during a traffic stop.
Troopers with Troop A made the arrest Wednesday, October 10 just before 11 a.m. during a traffic stop. LSP officials say a trooper patrolling Gardere Lane near Burbank Drive reportedly saw a Dodge Ram with no license plate. The trooper also observed the driver, identified as Melvin Amar, 42, was not wearing a seat belt. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and began to speak to Amar. The report states Amar then became agitated and made several verbal threats towards to trooper. Amar then reportedly made a hand gesture towards the trooper depicting a gun and said he would shoot the trooper.
Amar was then arrested and reportedly continued to make threats and vulgar statements towards the trooper and his family after being placed in the patrol vehicle. LSP says Amar also made threats to law enforcement referencing the 2016 police ambush shooting in Baton Rouge where three office were killed.
Amar was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and was then reportedly found to be in possession of marijuana and Xanax. Amar is charged as follows:
- Simple assault
- Public intimidation (2 counts)
- Introducing contraband into a penal facility (2 counts)
- Possession of schedule I narcotics
- Possession of schedule II narcotics
- No seat belt
- No inspection sticker
- No insurance
