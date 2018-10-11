LSU Manship School to host secretary of state candidate forum

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana secretary of state candidates will be at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication on October 29 as part of President F. King Alexander’s multi-day Behind the Ballot Symposium.
The forum will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and is hosted by the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at LSU’s Manship School.
Candidates will answer questions on topics such as election integrity, college-aged voters, and voting rights. Questioning panelists include:
- Jeremy Alford - publisher and editor of LaPolitics Weekly
- Jessica Rosgaard - supervising editor and producer for 89.9 WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio (NPR affiliate)
- Stewart Lockett - LSU student body president
- Natalie Anderson - editor-in-chief for The Daily Reveille
The forum will be moderated by LSU senior journalism student, Laryssa Bonacquisti.
“Given the current national conversation surrounding election security, this event is not only timely, but it closely aligns with Manship School’s mission of serving the public by providing relevant public affairs programming for citizens across Louisiana and beyond. We are excited to collaborate with President Alexander and his team on this impactful day of events,” said Jenée Slocum, director of the Reilly Center.
The following candidates will participate in the forum:
- Kyle Ardoin (R) - Acting Secretary of State of Louisiana
- Heather Cloud, (R) - Mayor, Turkey Creek, La.
- Gwen Collins-Greenup (D) - Notary public and recent law school graduate
- Rep. A.G. Crowe (R) - Former member of Louisiana State Senate
- Rick Edmonds (R) - State Representative, Louisiana District 66
- Renee Fontenot Free (D) - Director of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Public Protection Division
- Matthew Paul Moreau (No Party) - Owner, Medical equipment business
- Julie Stokes (R) - State Representative, Louisiana District 69
Behind the Ballot: Examining the Influences and Trends Driving Modern Elections is held in partnership with Geaux Vote, a non-partisan student organization with the goal of increasing civic engagement among students. For the full schedule of events, click here.
WAFB plans to stream the forum live on the app.
