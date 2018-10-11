La. secretary of state to make sure emergency personnel responding to Michael can still vote

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is taking action in Louisiana to make sure first responders can exercise their right to vote due to their absence in response to Hurricane Michael.
The secretary of state’s office says Louisiana law gives the secretary of state authority to make sure all registered voters who are unable to vote during early voting or on Election Day due to out-of-state work related to a declared disaster can still vote.
“As chief elections officer, it’s my duty to make sure every registered voter in Louisiana has the opportunity to vote. These first responders are helping to rebuild communities in other states, leaving their families behind. I want to thank them for their service and assure them that their vote matters,” said Ardoin.
First responders must contact the secretary of state’s office to request an absentee ballot by mail. The deadline to do so is Monday, November 5 at 4:30 p.m. A voted ballot must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, November 6).
