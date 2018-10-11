KIRAN: Clinton police chief under criminal probe, warrant says

CLINTON, LA (WAFB) - Investigators have obtained a search warrant to look into Clinton Police Chief Frederick Dunn and a bank account tied to the Clinton Police Department. Authorities are trying to determine if Dunn improperly issued checks to himself and others from the department’s narcotics seizure fund, records show.
In paperwork filed to obtain a search warrant, investigators said they were “conducting a criminal investigation into certain activities of Frederick Dunn, Town of Clinton Police Chief.” According to the warrant obtained by the 9News Investigators, authorities are looking into a checking account labeled “Clinton Police Department Narcotics Fund.” That checking account is at Landmark Bank in Clinton. Certain checks issued from the account appear to have been written to individuals who should not have had a reason to receive the funds, investigators said.
In their affidavit to obtain the warrant, authorities said the situation is “at the very least, highly questionable, if not Criminal, conduct.“ District Judge William G. Carmichael approved the warrant Wednesday afternoon. The warrant allows authorities from the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police to review all transactions on the account from the date is was opened.
Dunn did not immediately return a message left at his office Thursday afternoon.
