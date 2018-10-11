KIRAN: Clinton police chief under criminal probe, warrant says

In paperwork filed to obtain a search warrant, investigators said they were “conducting a criminal investigation into certain activities of Frederick Dunn, Town of Clinton Police Chief.” According to the warrant obtained by the 9News Investigators, authorities are looking into a checking account labeled “Clinton Police Department Narcotics Fund.” That checking account is at Landmark Bank in Clinton. Certain checks issued from the account appear to have been written to individuals who should not have had a reason to receive the funds, investigators said.