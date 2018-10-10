Kenner, LA post office manager accused in one of the largest thefts in the history of the postal service

According to a criminal complaint affidavit filed in federal court, Postal Office of Inspector General agents were notified by PayPal and eBay regarding significant quantities of U.S. postal stamps being sold by Cortez on eBay. An investigation revealed that, as manager, Cortez had increased the Kenner North Post Office’s reserve stamp stock by more than $600,000. Subpoenaed records from Cortez’s Regions Bank account revealed large deposits, including more than $58,000 in a one-month period in the summer of 2018.