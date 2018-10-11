Gov. Edwards heading to Israel on economic development trip

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and others will travel to Israel later this month on an economic development mission.
During his trip, Gov. Edwards is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other government leaders in Jerusalem. After two days in Jerusalem, the Louisiana group will travel to Tel Aviv, Israel’s largest city and commercial center, for discussions on building business development opportunities for Louisiana companies, the governor’s office says.
Edwards will be accompanied by several prominent Louisiana business leaders and researchers, including Donna and Hans Sternberg, John Davies of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, and leaders from the Louisiana Cybersecurity Commission.
Capitol Correspondent Matt Houston will also be traveling with the governor and reporting on the trip for Louisiana Raycom stations including WAFB in Baton Rouge, KSLA in Shreveport, WVUE in New Orleans, and KPLC in Lake Charles. Raycom Media is paying for all of Houston’s travel expenses.
