Former Xavier student sentenced in DWI homicide of NOPD officer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A former Xavier pharmacy student who pleaded guilty to the vehicular homicide of an NOPD officer has been sentenced.
Judge Benedict Willard imposed an eight year sentence against Chau Nguyen for the DWI vehicular homicide of NOPD officer Natasha Hunter.
His blood-alcohol concentration measured at 0.16 after he crashed his Acura sedan into the back of Hunter’s police-marked SUV around 2:30 a.m. on June 5, 2016.
Hunter had parked her vehicle with emergency lights flashing on the shoulder of Interstate 10 near Esplanade Avenue while investigating an earlier traffic accident.
State law requires that a person convicted of vehicular homicide from an incident in which their BAC registered at 0.15 or higher must serve at least five years without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Hunter, 32, was an 11-year veteran of the NOPD and the mother of a 5-year-old daughter when she was injured in the line of duty. She sustained serious head injuries and died two days after the crash.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.