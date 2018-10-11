FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild Thursday morning before dipping into cooler temps this week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Good Morning! It feels good as you head out this morning. Thursday morning is mild and less humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll have an even cooler tomorrow morning as we get ready to enjoy some really nice October weather. Lots of sunshine today with light northerly winds and a high of 81 degrees.
Overnight will be clear and much cooler with a low of 53 degrees. Tomorrow will be another fabulous autumn day. That day will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 80 degrees.
Michael is now a tropical storm with highest sustained winds of 50 mph, and moving to the NE at 21 mph. The storm is about 30 miles west of Augusta, Georgia.
