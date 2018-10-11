FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Even cooler mornings on the way

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It was a beautiful Thursday across south Louisiana!
Our area skies will stay mainly clear overnight and it gets much cooler for the morning start on Friday, with daybreak temperatures in the low to mid 50s for much of the WAFB area! Get ready for mainly sunny skies through the day on Friday with a high around 80° to the lower 80s. And the humidity should remain low, making for a comfortable afternoon.
Temperatures will display a steady fall through the evening on Friday and that should make for excellent autumn weather for high school football Friday evening. Temperatures will slip from near 70° at 7 p.m. down into the mid 60s by 9 p.m.
Expect fair to partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a cool morning start in the upper 50s and an afternoon high in the low 80s. Yes, the weather looks nearly perfect for the LSU vs. Georgia game.
The First Alert Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies on Sunday and temperatures will rebound a bit. Sunday morning starts out in the mid to upper 60s with an afternoon high in the mid to upper 80s. Not only do the temperatures warm a bit for Sunday, but the humidity will creep back as well.
But there is another round of good news coming. Another autumn cool front will slide through the region from Monday into Tuesday. The current outlook for next week has rain chances running at about 30 percent for Monday and Tuesday. But you will feel a nice drop in temperatures with highs in the low 80s on Monday, but dipping into the low to mid 70s for Tuesday.
The outlook for the rest of next week is a good one, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s right through the following weekend.
Things remain very busy in the tropics. Tropical Storm Michael has already reached North Carolina as of Thursday afternoon and is expected to race across Virginia and move over the western Atlantic overnight. Hurricane Leslie refuses to go away as it floats around the eastern Atlantic. Tropical Storm Nadine, located in the tropical Atlantic, will likely fizzle out over the weekend. In addition to tracking these three named storms, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is also highlighting an area in the Caribbean, giving it a 40 percent chance of development over the next three to five days.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.