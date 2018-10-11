FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Even cooler mornings on the way

Things remain very busy in the tropics. Tropical Storm Michael has already reached North Carolina as of Thursday afternoon and is expected to race across Virginia and move over the western Atlantic overnight. Hurricane Leslie refuses to go away as it floats around the eastern Atlantic. Tropical Storm Nadine, located in the tropical Atlantic, will likely fizzle out over the weekend. In addition to tracking these three named storms, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is also highlighting an area in the Caribbean, giving it a 40 percent chance of development over the next three to five days.