Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen switches to Democratic Party

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen leaves Federal court, in New York. Cohen, Republican President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has returned to the Democratic Party. Cohen attorney Lanny Davis said Thursday, Oct. 11 on Twitter that his client has changed his registration from Republican to Democrat. He says Cohen made the change to distance “himself from the values of the current” administration. The switch came on the eve of Friday’s deadline for New Yorkers to register to vote in the November election. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) (Mary Altaffer)