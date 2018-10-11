Denham Springs man dies in crash on I-10 in East Baton Rouge Parish

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a Denham Springs man died after a crash on I-10 Wednesday night.
Troopers identified the man as Michael Lemay, 44, of Denham Springs.
At around 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating the crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Interstate 10 westbound west of LA 42.
Troopers say Francis Barlow, 78, of Baton Rouge, was driving in the right lane of I-10 westbound in a 2016 Honda CRV.
Lemay was on the shoulder of I-10 westbound. He walked directly into the path of Barlow’s vehicle and was struck in the right lane, according to LSP.
Lemay was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced deceased.
Troopers say Barlow was not injured during the crash. Barlow showed no signs of impairment, troopers stated. A toxicology sample was taken from Lemay and results are pending.
