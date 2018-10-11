Chargrilled Oysters

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 2 dozen
Comment:
Although many people think the origin of baked oysters is Drago’s or Acme Oyster House in New Orleans, the recipe was actually given to us by the Native Americans. The dish was made popular when Abraham Lincoln had his cook create the delicacy on the White House lawn for his inauguration.
Ingredients:
2 dozen oysters on the half shell
1 pound butter, softened and divided
¼ cup sliced green onions
½ cup minced garlic
1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
3 tbsps minced thyme
3 tbsps minced oregano
2 tbsps lemon juice
1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
¼ cup dry white wine
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
1 cup grated Romano cheese
1 loaf French bread, sliced
Method:
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
In a large sauté pan, add ½ pound butter, green onions, minced garlic, red pepper flakes, thyme, oregano, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce and cook for 2 minutes. Add white wine and cook until green onions are wilted. Remove the sauce from the heat and let cool.
In a large bowl, add remaining butter and the cooled garlic sauce, then blend until all butter is folded into the sauce. Season to taste with salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic, then set aside.
Place the oysters on the half shell on a large baking sheet into the oven. When the juices from the oyster begin to bubble, 5–10 minutes, ladle 1 tablespoon of the butter-garlic sauce over each oyster then top each with ½ tablespoon grated Romano cheese. When oysters have browned around the edges, remove from oven and ladle another tablespoon of the butter-garlic sauce over each oyster. Serve immediately with warm French bread to dip.
