Chargrilled Oysters

Place the oysters on the half shell on a large baking sheet into the oven. When the juices from the oyster begin to bubble, 5–10 minutes, ladle 1 tablespoon of the butter-garlic sauce over each oyster then top each with ½ tablespoon grated Romano cheese. When oysters have browned around the edges, remove from oven and ladle another tablespoon of the butter-garlic sauce over each oyster. Serve immediately with warm French bread to dip.