Building collapses in Seventh Ward with workers inside

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There was a one-story house collapse near Columbus St. and N. Prieur in the Seventh Ward.
The New Orleans Fire Department said 11 people were working inside of the house when it collapsed, splitting the structure in two.
One side fell on a neighbor’s house, causing damage to that house.
All 11 people were transported by EMS to local hospitals. One is listed in serious condition.
There is no cause yet on what caused the collapse, although building inspectors are on scene.
