BRG to host free lunch teaching breast cancer risks

Baton Rouge General (BRG) is hosting a lunch event to help women understand their risks for breast cancer.
The noon Lunch and Learn event on BRG’s Bluebonnet campus will be led by Dr. Jo Anne Barrios, an OB/GYN, and Dr. Lauren Juneja, a hematologist/oncologist.
LUNCH & LEARN
- Thursday, October 18
- Noon to 1 p.m.
- 8585 Picardy Ave
- BRG Bluebonnet campus, Conference Room 2 (entrance 3)
- Register online
“As the second leading cause of death in women in the U.S., breast cancer should be on every woman’s radar,” said Dr. Barrios.
“There is an abundance of data out there, so we want to make it easy for women to know their risks and become active in their awareness of this disease.”
The BRG physicians will help local women pinpoint the risk factors they should consider as well as discuss how genetics plays a role in breast cancer, and the importance of knowing your breast density.
DISCUSSIONS: KNOWING YOUR BREAST CANCER RISK
- Recommendations on screening for breast cancer
- Identify women at increased risk
- Screening modalities as appropriate for women at high risk
- Weigh the benefits and risks of newer breast cancer therapies
Lunch will be provided. The event is free, but attendees are asked to reserve a spot online.
