Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone running for Louisiana governor

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The race for Louisiana’s governor is officially underway, and a Baton Rouge businessman is throwing his name into the hat.
Eddie Rispone filed his paperwork Wednesday to run in the 2019 election, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.
Rispone is the founder of industrial contracting ISC Contractors and a steady donor to conservative campaigns and causes.
He plans on investing his own money in the governor’s race, and to make his official campaign announcement later this year.
