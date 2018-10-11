Alternating routes for Bluebonnet Boulevard starting Oct. 15

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Bluebonnet Boulevard will have alternating lane closures starting October 15 through October 29, 2018.
According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, closures will be Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Alternating lane closures will occur for the southbound lanes on Bluebonnet Boulevard between the Burbank Drive and Nicholson Drive intersections. One lane of travel will be maintained.
The closure is for workers to clean and seal the concrete joints. LaDOTD says there will be no lane restrictions and no detours.
This closure is subject to change due to adverse weather conditions.
LaDOTD advises travelers to drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
