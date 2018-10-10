U.S. Special Forces to parachute into Tiger Stadium to kickoff LSU vs. Georgia

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Members of the U.S. military special forces will help kickoff the LSU game against Georgia in Tiger Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The elite United States Special Operations Command’s Para-Commandos will parachute into Tiger Stadium before kick-off.
The Para-Commandos are the only demonstration team in the U.S. military with members from all branches.
“This is an exciting weekend for us since we get to head to Louisiana and show the fans what we can do,” Para-Commando Team Leader Keith Walter said in a statement.
“Our team is truly proud to represent Special Operations Command and be a part of a great weekend of LSU sports.”
Lt. Col. Erin Karl of the U.S. Special Operations Command says the Para-Commandos will race towards the ground at 120 mph before opening their iconic black and gold canopies precisely parachuting onto center field.
The Para-Commandos are comprised of U.S. Special Operations Command personnel headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla.
Most of the Para-Commandos are combat veteran special operators from the US Army Special Forces or Rangers, the US Air Force’s Special Tactics Squadrons, US Navy SEALs, or US Marine Corps Special Operations Raiders.
The United States Special Operations Command has approximately 85,000 Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and DoD civilians assigned to the headquarters, its four components, and seven sub-unified commands.
Lt. Col. Karl says, every day, as many as 12,000 Special Operations Forces are deployed to more 80 countries worldwide.
